BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Molly Kirk, a Nurse Practitioner. Molly is volunteering in 4th grade at Rockfield Elementary. The 4th grade Junior Achievement curriculum is called Our Region and introduces students to entrepreneurship and how entrepreneurs use resources to produce goods and services in a region. Students operate a hypothetical hot dog stand to understand the fundamental tasks performed by a business owner and to track the revenue and expenses of a business. Molly said, “With this being my first semester volunteering with Junior Achievement, I was pretty nervous to be in a classroom. But this has been a truly rewarding experience! I love helping these awesome 4th graders learn and understand business basics and financial terms like expenses and revenue, all the while making it fun! We play games and have fun activities that make learning these important topics really fun! I even learn things myself as an almost 30 year old!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.