Three WCPS students among dead from BG tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton confirmed WCPS lost three students from the weekend’s tornadoes.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends of those we lost,” Clayton said in a statement.

District mental health counselors will be in the Moss Middle School library through Friday, 9:00 am. to 2:00 p.m. to provide counseling for anyone who needs assistance.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.