TriStar Greenview and HCA Healthcare announce $250,000 contribution for storm relief efforts

Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, today announced a $250,000 contribution to support organizations providing relief efforts in the Bowling Green region and in western Kentucky, areas that were hardest hit by the destructive tornadoes last weekend.

HCA Healthcare will contribute to the following organizations:

• American Red Cross - $100,000

• United Way of Southern Kentucky Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund - $100,000

• Governor Beshear’s Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund - $50,000

On December 10 and 11, 2021, a severe weather system that produced several tornadoes moved across six states, destroying thousands of homes in its path, leaving many without adequate shelter and supplies, and resulting in at least 70 deaths.

The majority of the TriStar Greenview workforce lives in Bowling Green, and many of the TriStar Greenview family suffered significant damage to their homes and property.

“For nearly 50 years, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has played a critical role in Bowling Green and the south-central Kentucky region, and I’m so proud of our teams who braved the storm’s aftermath to care for patients and for each other,” said Mike Sherrod, chief executive officer of TriStar Greenview. “As we stand with our community to confront the storm’s devastation, we realize that the needs of our area extend beyond the four walls of our hospital. We are proud to make this donation to help the people of Bowling Green and its surrounding areas, and our hearts ache for those whose loss is irreplaceable.”

In preparation for severe weather, TriStar Greenview took measures to ensure the hospital had sufficient staff, supplies, food, and power to operate and care for patients during and after the storm.

Physicians, nurses, and support personnel mustered a tremendous response to the storm’s aftermath, providing critical emergency care for patients with injuries related to the storm.

TriStar Greenview and TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, have been caring for patients injured due to the storm. Additionally, the two hospitals are hosting blood drives to respond to the increased need for blood following the storms.

To support colleagues in this and other disasters, HCA Healthcare established the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund—an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial aid and resources to employees after extended illness, injury, disaster, or other special situations.

In 2020, the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund provided more than $10.6 million in grants that helped more than 4,900 families.

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital | 1801 Ashley Circle | Bowling Green, KY 42104 | TriStarGreenview.com

