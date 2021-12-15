Advertisement

Urgent need for blood continues after tornadoes in Bowling Green

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The need for blood continues for the American Red Cross after the deadly tornado that ravaged Bowling Green.

The Red Cross was on-site at the Medical Center’s WKU Health Sciences Complex.

On Tuesday, people showed up to donate blood.

The Red Cross says if you’ve been thinking about donating blood now is the time.

”If you’re an O, the time to give is now, O negative or O positive is the most requested blood from our hospitals,” says Janice Prochaska with the American Red Cross.

Anyone who wants to donate blood to the Red Cross needs to schedule an appointment, you can do so online.

The Red Cross also has food and shelter at Jennings Creek Elementary on Russellville Road if anyone needs a meal or a place.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green tornado death toll at 15, coroner releases names
At least 15 people were killed in the December 11, 2021 tornado that struck Bowling Green, Ky.
TUESDAY TORNADO RESPONSE UPDATE: Shelters, power, internet, and volunteer information
A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage
WATCH: National Weather Service releases drone footage after surveying tornado damage
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports 22 missing in Warren County

Latest News

Puerto Vallarta restaurant
Restaurant manager reflects on tornado damage
WCPS
Three WCPS students among dead from BG tornadoes
Warm meals for first responders
Cotton BBQ cooks up warm meals for first responders, tornado victims
Chandlers Tornado Damage Drone Footage
Chandlers Tornado Damage Drone Footage