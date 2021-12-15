Warren County Public Schools holding donation drive on Friday, Dec 17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools will be holding a donation drive on Friday to help replenish supplies for tornado recovery.

The drive will be Friday, December 17, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Old Cumberland Trace School at 830 Cumberland Trace Road.

The school says items like meals in a can, baby items, grab-and-go breakfast foods, non-electric can openers, towels, and wash towels are needed.

