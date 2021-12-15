Warren County Sheriff’s Office warns of BGMU impersonators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, WCSO said that there were people cloning the phone number for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and demanding payment from unsuspecting callers. The scammers threatened to disconnect service due to unpaid bills.

WCSO reminded customers that BGMU will not resume disconnects until Jan. 3, and that BGMU would never call customers to ask for payment.

Anyone with questions or suspicions about their account is asked to call BGMU.

