Winds pick up today, rain moves in tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last few days have been quiet weather-wise with light winds and sunshine. Today, things are different as we deal with variably cloudy skies along with breezy winds, which will aid in warming us up this afternoon.

Temperatures are well-above normal for this time of the year and will stay warm later this week - but potential for heavy rain is on the way. (WBKO)

Wednesday will be breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will have increasing clouds as a cold front approaches the region. Rain showers will be likely beginning Thursday and last through the end of the work week. Thursday will also be breezy with highs similar to Wednesday. Friday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and by the weekend, temperatures will slip. Saturday will be in the 50s with more scattered showers. Total rainfall amounts between Thursday and Saturday could be between 1″-2.5.” No severe weather is expected. Sunday will be drier with highs much cooler in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. We can’t rule out a stray shower for the end of the weekend and by early next week, isolated showers will be possible with highs near 50 in southern Kentucky.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 67. Low 56. Winds S at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. PM Rain likely. Warm and windy. High 68. Low 52. Winds SW at 19 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Warm. High 67. Low 53. Winds S at 12 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 73 (1984, 1995)

Record Low Today: -9 (1903)

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Mold Count: Low (3200 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 65

Yesterday’s Low: 31

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.19″ (+0.07″)

Yearly Precip: 52.72″ (+4.83″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Yearly Snowfall: 0.0″

