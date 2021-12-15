WKU bounces back with buzzer beating win at Miami (Ohio)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball won in an exciting fashion on Wednesday afternoon against Miami (Ohio) in Oxford, Ohio. After falling behind early, the Lady Toppers mounted a comeback that included an 11-2 run in the final 1:30 of the game.

The Toppers improve to 6-4 on the season with the win and have won five of their last six games. WKU also move to 5-0 all-time against Miami.

WKU was led in scoring by Meral Abdelgawad with 20 points. It was her fourth 20-point performance of the season. She also finished with eight rebounds and three steals. Mya Meredith was close behind with 17 points, including the game-winning shot, along with six rebounds and a career high four steals. Alexis Mead joined the duo in double digits with 13 points and five assists. Jaylin Foster had the second most rebounds on the team with seven. Macey Blevins had a solid statline with six points, six rebounds and three assists.

Miami got on the board first, but a drive and layup from Alexis Mead evened up the score. The RedHawks responded with a 6-0 run to go back ahead, 8-2. From there, WKU outscored Miami 11-10, going into the second quarter down by five.

The Toppers cut it to two early in the second period with a three from Mya Meredith. Meredith scored seven of WKU’s 11 points in quarter and the WKU defense held Miami to just eight points in the frame.

Meredith picked up where she left off in the beginning of the third quarter, making a free throw and then knocking down a three to give WKU its first lead of the game. After trading baskets, Miami used a 9-0 run to go back ahead by seven. WKU went on a dry spell, going 6:11 of game time without a field goal. That drought was ended with a layup from Abdelgawad in the final second of the quarter.

WKU used an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to cut the Miami lead to 48-45. The RedHawks ended the run with a jumper, but a free throw from Meredith followed by a three from Mead brought the Toppers within one. Miami responded with a 6-0 run to push back ahead. The Toppers didn’t go away and popped off a 9-0 run to go ahead 58-56. The RedHawks hit a jumper on the following play to tie the game.

The final play came with 3.9 seconds left on the clock. Foster got off a shot, but missed and Meredith got the rebound. Meredith put it back in as time expired for the win.

The Toppers improve to 21-4 when holding teams below 60 points under head coach Greg Collins.

WKU stays on the road to take on Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday, Dec. 17 in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.