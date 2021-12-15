WorldVision, community organizations team up to provide free supplies for victims
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WorldVision has partnered with community organizations in order to supply tornado victims with free supplies.
Beginning at 3 p.m., individuals can pick up the items available TODAY at the old Save A Lot on College Street (Across from Kummer Little Recreation Center).
Items include diapers, toys, heaters, blankets, generators, canned food and other supplies.
