Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado

Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado(BGPD)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nisa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green.

Thirteen-year-old Nisa Brown is still missing following Saturday’s tornadoes.

Officials are expanding search efforts outside of the Jennings Creek area.

Anyne with information should call 270-393-4116.

