Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nisa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green.
Thirteen-year-old Nisa Brown is still missing following Saturday’s tornadoes.
Officials are expanding search efforts outside of the Jennings Creek area.
Anyne with information should call 270-393-4116.
