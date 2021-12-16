Barren Inc. releases volunteer and donation information

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren Inc. is working hard to get accurate information regarding resources concerning the recent storms out to their members, community, and neighboring counties.

Barren Inc. has been in communication with local officials for Barren County areas impacted by the storms as well as the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday afternoon, Barren Inc. released more information on donations and volunteer opportunities. The info can be viewed below.

