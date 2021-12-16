BGMU reports 1,500 customers are still without power

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU is making progress on restoring power outages.

They are now down to 1,500 homes without electricity.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, 24,000 were without power, and once the breakers were safely back on, the outage number was 11,800.

Crews are working in some of the worst-hit areas, including Magnolia Street.

BGMU general manager Mark Iverson says there is a tenfold increase in hours and headcount working to get the lights back on.

“We’ve got a pretty significant blow, a lot of critical infrastructures, right through the heart of town, so it’s a challenge. I’m proud of the effort that’s been put together to make this restoration happen as quickly as it has,” says Mark.

BGMU says they will not resume disconnects until January 3.

They are also warning their customers to beware of scams.

