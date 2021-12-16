Advertisement

BGMU reports 1,500 customers are still without power

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU is making progress on restoring power outages.

They are now down to 1,500 homes without electricity.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, 24,000 were without power, and once the breakers were safely back on, the outage number was 11,800.

Crews are working in some of the worst-hit areas, including Magnolia Street.

BGMU general manager Mark Iverson says there is a tenfold increase in hours and headcount working to get the lights back on.

“We’ve got a pretty significant blow, a lot of critical infrastructures, right through the heart of town, so it’s a challenge. I’m proud of the effort that’s been put together to make this restoration happen as quickly as it has,” says Mark.

BGMU says they will not resume disconnects until January 3.

They are also warning their customers to beware of scams.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Bowling Green tornado death toll at 16, coroner releases names
At least 15 people were killed in the December 11, 2021 tornado that struck Bowling Green, Ky.
TUESDAY TORNADO RESPONSE UPDATE: Shelters, power, internet, and volunteer information
Missing persons search in Warren County
Authorities search for missing person in Warren County field
WCPS
Three WCPS students among dead from BG tornadoes

Latest News

The devastating tornadoes hit just weeks before Christmas, leaving many families without...
Bowling Green drop-off location added to WKY Toy Drive
Volunteer headquarters at old mall open Thursday and Friday
Clark County Fire Department Delivers Toy Donations on Helicopter
Clark County Fire Department Delivers Toy Donations on Helicopter
BG Drop Off Location Added to Toy Drive
BG Drop Off Location Added to Toy Drive