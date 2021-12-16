Bowling Green couple injured in tornado now searching for sentimental quilt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As people continue trying to clean up the destruction among us, some are searching for items of sentimental value.

One Bowling Green married couple, Johnathon Hudgins and Brittania Miller narrowly survived the EF-3 tornado, and is now looking for a quilt made by a family member. Their home, which is now leveled, is located on Stone Hollow Lane in Bowling Green.

“Our daughter and son in law are both in Skyline Hospital Nashville,” Brittania’s mother Pam Miller said.

Brittania and her husband Johnathon were trying to stay as safe as they could in their home when the tornado blew through their neighborhood.

“They said that it was over in seconds, but all of a sudden, you know, they had been in the house then they were flying through the air and landed really hard and there was debris on top of them,” Pam Miller explained.

They miraculously stayed together through the whole event, even with their dog, who is also okay. Other family members found them before search and rescue authorities.

“Everyday their seems to be a little improvement, our daughter has 13 broken ribs,” Pam Miller said. “Our son in law has a long road ahead of him, he has at least five fractures in his left leg, a broken hip and a fractured shoulder.”

Now that they are stable and recovering, they are searching for a quilt with a lot of sentimental value.

“Some things have been found very far away, so I was like you know what, we’ve gotta try,” Miller said.

The quilt made for their wedding day three years ago. “My sister made it for them for their wedding. We’re all very sentimental, but our daughter is very so.”

All staying optimistic as they continue to recover and start the process of rebuilding.

If you happen to find the black and white quilt you can contact WBKO at 270-781-6397 or Pam Miller at 815-866-9871.

There is a Facebook page called Quad Sate Tornado Found Items where you can post items you have found or lost during the tornadoes.

