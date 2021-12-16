Bowling Green drop-off location added to WKY Toy Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green drop-off location has been added to Britainy Beshear’s WKY Toy Drive to help make sure kids in tornado impacted areas can enjoy Christmas.

According to Representative Patti Minter, the items can be dropped off at the WKU Center for Research and Development from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through December 18.

The address is 2413 Nashville Road, at the corner of Campbell Lane and Nashville Road.

*UPDATE*



