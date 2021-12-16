Advertisement

Car shop on the bypass a total loss, no plans to rebuild at location

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One shop hit hard on one of the most iconic roads in Bowling Green was Musser Motorsports.

The ship suffered significant damage inside and out.

Thankfully no one was at the shop the night the tornado roared through.

The owner Jason Musser says it’s hard to look forward because he has many counting on him especially his employees.

Not only does he have to worry about cleaning up but also people trying to steal things.

“This kind of brings out two different types of things and people and thankfully, we’ve had, had some good folks around us. I mean, a lot of our customers have donated time and energy and effort to help us but and then there’s these, just parasites rolling around, you know, trying to break into my neighbors and I don’t even know what to say,” says Jason.

Jason also says there is no plan to rebuild at the current location.

He hopes to find a new place in the near future.

