Advertisement

Clarkson Eyecare, McPeak Vision Centers to provide eye care to tornado victims

Eye Care Partners will provide prescription care to those affected by last weekend's storms.
Eye Care Partners will provide prescription care to those affected by last weekend's storms.(Eye Care Partners)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clarkson Eyecare and McPeak Vision Centers in Kentucky will provide emergency eye care and complimentary replacement eyewear or up to a six-month supply of contact lenses to community members in need following last weekend’s tornado and first responders.

Community members affected by the tornadoes and first responders can visit their local EyeCare Partners network ophthalmologist or optometrist for emergency eye care or to receive complimentary eyewear or contacts to replace those lost or destroyed by the storms.

EyeCare Partners said in a release that they will fulfill any vision prescription, and it does not need to have been prescribed at an EyeCare Partners affiliated location.

If prescriptions are not readily available, EyeCare Partners can match existing lenses or conduct vision examinations, as needed.

EyeCare Partners said they are also committed to donating $25,000 to American Red Cross for tornado relief efforts to assist in rebuilding the affected communities in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Regional locations include: 1403 Andrea Street in Bowling Green and 108 Bravo Boulevard in Glasgow.

For more information, visit www.eyecare-partners.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Bowling Green tornado death toll at 16, coroner releases names
Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Mother loses home, work car in tornado and then catches Covid.
SURVIVOR STORIES: Mother of three loses home, work car to tornado
Shooting
KSP investigating Allen Co. shooting

Latest News

Tracking rain moving in with a cold front later Thursday!
Windy start to the day with rain on the way!
The next three days will be wet, but after Saturday morning, things will cool down and dry out...
Winds continue, rain moves in Thursday
PNC Bank mobilized in Russellville
PNC Bank deploys mobile branch to Russellville Road branch after weekend tornado
Glasgow Police Departments arrests 3 on drug charges