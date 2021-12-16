Clarkson Eyecare, McPeak Vision Centers to provide eye care to tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clarkson Eyecare and McPeak Vision Centers in Kentucky will provide emergency eye care and complimentary replacement eyewear or up to a six-month supply of contact lenses to community members in need following last weekend’s tornado and first responders.

Community members affected by the tornadoes and first responders can visit their local EyeCare Partners network ophthalmologist or optometrist for emergency eye care or to receive complimentary eyewear or contacts to replace those lost or destroyed by the storms.

EyeCare Partners said in a release that they will fulfill any vision prescription, and it does not need to have been prescribed at an EyeCare Partners affiliated location.

If prescriptions are not readily available, EyeCare Partners can match existing lenses or conduct vision examinations, as needed.

EyeCare Partners said they are also committed to donating $25,000 to American Red Cross for tornado relief efforts to assist in rebuilding the affected communities in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Regional locations include: 1403 Andrea Street in Bowling Green and 108 Bravo Boulevard in Glasgow.

For more information, visit www.eyecare-partners.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.