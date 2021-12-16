Advertisement

Federal grand jury indicts alleged bank robber

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury indicts a Bowling Green man accused of two bank robberies.

Court documents say Manuel G. Quiros, 59 of Bowling Green, is charged with robbing the German American Bank on July 29, 2021 and December 1, 2021. He is also charged with forcing a person to accompany him during the robbery on December 1, 2021.

Quiros is scheduled to make a court appearance on December 29, 2021. If convicted, he faces a minimum of ten years in prison.

