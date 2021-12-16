Federal grand jury indicts alleged bank robber

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury indicts a Bowling Green man accused of two bank robberies.

Court documents say Manuel G. Quiros, 59 of Bowling Green, is charged with robbing the German American Bank on July 29, 2021 and December 1, 2021. He is also charged with forcing a person to accompany him during the robbery on December 1, 2021.

Quiros is scheduled to make a court appearance on December 29, 2021. If convicted, he faces a minimum of ten years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.