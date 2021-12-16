FEMA Center to open in Bowling Green with visit by a top FEMA official

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A FEMA Center is set to open in Bowling Green with a visit by a top FEMA official.

The FEMA official who heads up Response and Recover nationwide, Anne Bink, will be at the Center at 11:00 a.m. Friday.

She will then tour damaged areas.

FEMA personnel at the Mobile Registration Intake Center will be able to help people who were affected by the Dec. 10 severe storms and tornadoes apply for federal assistance. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

There are three other ways to apply if you are unable to visit one of the centers: You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 11, 2022.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repair or other disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion4.

