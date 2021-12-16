Glasgow Police Departments arrests 3 on drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department arrested three on drug related charges on Monday after a traffic stop on Gorin Park Drive.

Britney Price, of Center, was charged with no brake lights and possession of synthetic drugs and Kenneth Vibbert, of Park City, and Ronald Perry, of Glasgow, were charged with possession of synthetic drugs.

Officers conducted the stop and made contact with Price and received consent to search the vehicle the three were in.

During the search, substances suspected to be synthetic drugs were found and Perry and Vibbert also had active warrants for their arrest.

