Advertisement

Glasgow Police Departments arrests 3 on drug charges

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department arrested three on drug related charges on Monday after a traffic stop on Gorin Park Drive.

Britney Price, of Center, was charged with no brake lights and possession of synthetic drugs and Kenneth Vibbert, of Park City, and Ronald Perry, of Glasgow, were charged with possession of synthetic drugs.

Officers conducted the stop and made contact with Price and received consent to search the vehicle the three were in.

During the search, substances suspected to be synthetic drugs were found and Perry and Vibbert also had active warrants for their arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Bowling Green tornado death toll at 16, coroner releases names
Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Mother loses home, work car in tornado and then catches Covid.
SURVIVOR STORIES: Mother of three loses home, work car to tornado
Shooting
KSP investigating Allen Co. shooting

Latest News

FEMA
FEMA Center to open in Bowling Green with visit by a top FEMA official
Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky
Humane Society donates $45,000 in toys to Toys for Tots
The devastating tornadoes hit just weeks before Christmas, leaving many families without...
Bowling Green drop-off location added to WKY Toy Drive
Volunteer headquarters at old mall open Thursday and Friday