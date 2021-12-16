Group rescuing animals from shelters affected by tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Humane Society of Missouri is in Bowling Green to help local animal shelters. They are treating and transporting several animals to the St. Louis area for adoption.

The organization said members are expected to bring 16 dogs to St. Louis for adoption in a news release.

“The situation in Kentucky is dire,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “Our rescue team is seeing shelters with damage and animals in need of care and housing. By transporting these shelter pets to St. Louis, we free up valuable space and resources on the ground – while providing an opportunity for these animals to find forever homes.”

The animals arrived in St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Once each animal has passed a health screening, it will be available for adoption.

To help support the care of these animals, you can donate HSMO at www.hsmo.org/donate .

