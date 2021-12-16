Advertisement

Haiti police: All members of US-based missionary group released by kidnappers

Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident.(AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said Thursday that a kidnapping gang has released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group.

He gave no immediate details.

Seventeen members of the group from Christian Aid Ministries were captured two months ago. Five had been freed in earlier releases.

