Haiti police: All members of US-based missionary group released by kidnappers
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said Thursday that a kidnapping gang has released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group.
He gave no immediate details.
Seventeen members of the group from Christian Aid Ministries were captured two months ago. Five had been freed in earlier releases.
