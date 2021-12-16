Advertisement

High school cross country coaches among storm victims

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the first places the tornado hit in Bowling Green was just off Old Tram Road. Four houses on Rembrandt Court were completely leveled.

Jef Scott, his wife Michelle and teenage son Patrick were home when the tornado hit. They took shelter in a hallway. “We started hearing the cracking and popping from this tree line behind us, and no sooner did I lay down on top of them and cover them up then it just...that’s when everything started,” said Jef.

After the storm passed and he surveyed the damage, he said, “The house had slid off and was tilted off the foundation...I was in my underwear and that’s it, and we spent the next hour walking around checking on the neighbors,” said Scott. “You just don’t think you’ll survive something like that.”

Jef and Michelle coach cross country at Greenwood High School, and runners from their teams and other teams from across Warren County have been showing up this week to help clear debris. The Scotts are also making repairs to a house across the street that’s in their family, so that they have a place to stay until they rebuild.

The Scotts’ neighbors, Rod and Angela Thornton, also sifting through what’s left of their home. Angela dug through the rubble to find a martial arts trophy belonging to her daughters. She said the family took shelter elsewhere during the storm, and despite the loss of their home and belongings, know they’re lucky. “My kids bedroom, actually it was right there, and they would’ve been in it...there was nothing on there,” she said, her eyes welling up with tears. “We’re alive, that’s the best part.”

Jef Scott echoing that sentiment. “You’re happy because when something like this happens and you can walk away from it, what’s there not to be happy about? This doesn’t matter.”

