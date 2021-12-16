Humane Society donates $45,000 in toys to Toys for Tots

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green/Warren County donated $45,000 worth of toys Tuesday to the Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky for the families in need in Warren County.

These toys will be available to the families on Saturday, December 18.

“We can’t even begin to thank the Humane Society and these wonderful volunteers enough for unloading thousands of toys! May God richly bless you all!” the Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky said in a Facebook post.

Toys for Tots will open the doors to the North Pole at Metals N More on Old Barren River Road on Saturday from 1:00-3:00 pm to anyone in the community devastated by this past weekend’s tornado’s.

Those impacted by the weekend’s deadly storms can receive Christmas assistance onsite.

