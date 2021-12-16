Advertisement

Humane Society donates $45,000 in toys to Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky
Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky(None)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green/Warren County donated $45,000 worth of toys Tuesday to the Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky for the families in need in Warren County.

These toys will be available to the families on Saturday, December 18.

“We can’t even begin to thank the Humane Society and these wonderful volunteers enough for unloading thousands of toys! May God richly bless you all!” the Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky said in a Facebook post.

Toys for Tots will open the doors to the North Pole at Metals N More on Old Barren River Road on Saturday from 1:00-3:00 pm to anyone in the community devastated by this past weekend’s tornado’s.

Those impacted by the weekend’s deadly storms can receive Christmas assistance onsite.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Bowling Green tornado death toll at 16, coroner releases names
Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Mother loses home, work car in tornado and then catches Covid.
SURVIVOR STORIES: Mother of three loses home, work car to tornado
Shooting
KSP investigating Allen Co. shooting

Latest News

FEMA
FEMA Center to open in Bowling Green with visit by a top FEMA official
The devastating tornadoes hit just weeks before Christmas, leaving many families without...
Bowling Green drop-off location added to WKY Toy Drive
Volunteer headquarters at old mall open Thursday and Friday
BGMU outages
BGMU reports 1,500 customers are still without power