Logan County man dies while trying to seek shelter during tornado outbreak

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities say an 87-year-old Logan County man died while trying to seek shelter during the recent tornado outbreak.

Robert Atchley, 87, died Dec. 11 when he had a heart attack while trying to seek shelter in a church basement in the Auburn area.

The death is considered storm-related because he was seeking shelter from the storm.

The National Weather Service’s survey team has confirmed a strong tornado, with estimated wind speeds of 125 miles per hour, touched down in the Chandler’s Chapel area in Logan County.

NWS officials said the tornado caused at least EF-2 damage.

