Logan County man dies while trying to seek shelter during tornado outbreak
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities say an 87-year-old Logan County man died while trying to seek shelter during the recent tornado outbreak.
Robert Atchley, 87, died Dec. 11 when he had a heart attack while trying to seek shelter in a church basement in the Auburn area. Authorities said Atchley had a heart attack.
The death is considered storm-related because he was seeking shelter from the storm.
The National Weather Service’s survey team has confirmed a strong tornado, with estimated wind speeds of 125 miles per hour, touched down in the Chandler’s Chapel area in Logan County.
NWS officials said the tornado caused at least EF-2 damage.
