Advertisement

Logan County man dies while trying to seek shelter during tornado outbreak

(News-Democrat & Leader)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities say an 87-year-old Logan County man died while trying to seek shelter during the recent tornado outbreak.

Robert Atchley, 87, died Dec. 11 when he had a heart attack while trying to seek shelter in a church basement in the Auburn area. Authorities said Atchley had a heart attack.

The death is considered storm-related because he was seeking shelter from the storm.

The National Weather Service’s survey team has confirmed a strong tornado, with estimated wind speeds of 125 miles per hour, touched down in the Chandler’s Chapel area in Logan County.

NWS officials said the tornado caused at least EF-2 damage.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Bowling Green tornado death toll at 16, coroner releases names
Nyssa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher
Two men accused of stealing from a tornado-damaged home

Latest News

Members of HSMO’s rescue team are expected to bring 16 dogs to St. Louis, where the animals...
Group rescuing animals from shelters affected by tornado
The giving continues for western Kentucky relief.
Liquor Barn donates $100K to western Ky. tornado relief
1
Barren County Storm Damage
1
Home Depot Disaster Relief Kits