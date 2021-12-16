Advertisement

New donation drop-off at old Sears location

Donations
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon, the Bowling Green Police Department announced a new drop-off location for donations.

Details were released in a Facebook post.

Beginning 12/17/2021 at 08:00am-4:00pm, donations may be dropped off to the old Sears location (2625 Scottsville Road).

Individual drop off vehicles (cars & pick up trucks) need to drop at the pull through area next to Belk.

Tractor trailer loads must be dropped at the docks.

We are overwhelmed by the support of our community. Thank you, Bowling Green.

Cleaning supplies, personal hygiene, canned food, clothing, tools are all needed items.

