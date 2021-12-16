Advertisement

PNC Bank deploys mobile branch to Russellville Road branch after weekend tornado

PNC Bank mobilized in Russellville
PNC Bank mobilized in Russellville(None)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - PNC Bank has delivered and opened a new mobile branch to help customers and residents impacted by the recent tornado. 

The 40-foot mobile retail branch opened Thursday in the parking lot of the PNC branch, located at 2215 Russellville Rd. PNC’s mobile unit will remain on site until power is restored.

The temporary PNC Bank branch is one of several 20-, 30- and 40-foot mobile units the company regularly deploys across its footprint to help customers when they need ATM services, PNC debit card replacement and other in-person banking services and products.

PNC’s other two branches in Bowling Green, located at 2629 Scottsville Rd. and 1054 Fairview Ave., remain open. 

Customers can also use PNC’s fully functional ATMs at all local Speedway stations.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Bowling Green tornado death toll at 16, coroner releases names
Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Mother loses home, work car in tornado and then catches Covid.
SURVIVOR STORIES: Mother of three loses home, work car to tornado
Shooting
KSP investigating Allen Co. shooting

Latest News

Tracking rain moving in with a cold front later Thursday!
Windy start to the day with rain on the way!
The next three days will be wet, but after Saturday morning, things will cool down and dry out...
Winds continue, rain moves in Thursday
Eye Care Partners will provide prescription care to those affected by last weekend's storms.
Clarkson Eyecare, McPeak Vision Centers to provide eye care to tornado victims
Glasgow Police Departments arrests 3 on drug charges