PNC Bank deploys mobile branch to Russellville Road branch after weekend tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - PNC Bank has delivered and opened a new mobile branch to help customers and residents impacted by the recent tornado.

The 40-foot mobile retail branch opened Thursday in the parking lot of the PNC branch, located at 2215 Russellville Rd. PNC’s mobile unit will remain on site until power is restored.

The temporary PNC Bank branch is one of several 20-, 30- and 40-foot mobile units the company regularly deploys across its footprint to help customers when they need ATM services, PNC debit card replacement and other in-person banking services and products.

PNC’s other two branches in Bowling Green, located at 2629 Scottsville Rd. and 1054 Fairview Ave., remain open.

Customers can also use PNC’s fully functional ATMs at all local Speedway stations.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.