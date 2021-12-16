Showery Conditions Continue into Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re seeing our first rains since the tornado outbreak of early Saturday morning, but at least we are NOT dealing with severe weather this time around! Wet weather goes into Friday, with showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Rain continues Thursday night and will be widespread through the first half of the weekend. Friday will have highs in the mid 60s - slightly cooler than Thursday as the frontal boundary will be stalled just to the north of Bowling Green. Winds will not be as breezy as Thursday, but gusts could be over 20 miles per hour at times with the rain, which is likely for much of the day. Rain continues Friday night into Saturday morning. During the day Saturday, rain coverage will decrease with rain moving out of the region by Saturday night. Total rainfall amounts between Thursday and Saturday could be between 0.5″-1.5″ with local amounts near 2″ in the northwestern portions of the WBKO viewing area. No severe weather is expected, but some spots could see ponding or even minor flooding. Given the winds plus grounds getting heavily saturated, please be cautious around trees or damaged property. Do not travel through roadways that are flooded, if they become flooded.

Sunday will be drier with highs much cooler in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. The dry streak continues into next week with Monday highs in the low 50s and Tuesday in the low-to-mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds! Wednesday will have mid 50s along with partly cloudy skies - with temperatures expected to remain above average through next week into the end of the holiday week into Christmas weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Showers likely. Thunder possible. High 63. Low 57. Winds E at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers ending. Turning colder late. AM High 64. Low 29. Winds NW at 14 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High 45. Low 24. Winds N at 9 mph

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 72 (1984)

Record Low: -5 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 2.27″ (-0.13″)

Yearly Precip: 52.80″ (+4.65″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2738 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

