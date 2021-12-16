Advertisement

Spartans’ Veltkamp, Bell, Jackson sign NLI to play football at WKU

By Brett Alper
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From Spartans to Hilltoppers. On National South Warren Football’s Caden Veltkamp, Avrin Bell and Jake Jackson signed their National Letter of Intent to play football at Western Kentucky University.

The three’s football careers will continue right here in Bowling Green.

Quarterback Caden Veltkamp also announced he will be graduating in December from South Warren High School and enrolling at WKU during the spring. In his senior season, the six-foot-five quarterback threw for 2,456 yards passing and 35 touchdowns leading the Spartans to a Class 5A State Championship earlier this month.

He will be joining his dad, Jason Veltkamp, who is the Director of Football Strength and Conditioning coach on the team.

“Honestly, I’ve always wanted to play for my dad, you know, deep down, so I’m really excited for that part of it.” Veltkamp said. “I’m just excited to fulfill my dream of playing college football. I really love this city ever since I moved here before freshman year. I’ve really grown to love the city a lot, especially after what’s happened this weekend, the community has really rallied together, that’s something that you want to be a part of.”

Wide receiver Avrin Bell played in all 15 games for the Spartans leading the team in catches (45), receiving yards (753), and receiving touchdowns (9).

I’m absolutely honored to go play for Coach Helton” Bell said “I’ve been going to the game since I was a freshman and and getting the opportunity to actually be a part of the lifestyle and culture of it”

Jackson will be joining the defensive line at WKU, during his senior season, Jackson anchored the defense with 65 tackles and led the team in sacks (12).

He will be joining his brother Colt Jackson who plays offensive line for the Tops.

“Ever since my brother committed to Western, I knew that’s where I wanted to go.” Jackson said. “Once I got that the offer from Coach Helton as I had to do it.”

The 8-5 Tops are currently in Boca Raton, FL for the 2021 Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl where they will play Appalachian State, Saturday, December 18. Kickoff is set for 10 am central.

