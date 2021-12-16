Advertisement

Two men accused of stealing from a tornado-damaged home

Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher
Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher(Warren County Regional Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested two men Wednesday after authorities said the men were taking property that wasn’t theirs from tornado damaged home.

According to the report, an officer saw Jason Harral and Johnny Bratcher on Whispering Hills Blvd. loading a Samsung washer into the trunk of a car. The officer said he also saw a Samsung dryer on the roof of the vehicle. The two told them they were “scrapping” metal for profit on property that didn’t belong to them. Neither of the men live in the area.

Officials said the property had recently been affected by a tornado, the home destroyed, with items on the lawn. According to the report, Harral and Bratcher said the property didn’t belong to them and said they believed it was available for taking.

Both men were placed into custody and taken to Warren County Regional Jail. BGPD said the estimated value of the washer and dryer is around $1300.

