Volunteer headquarters at old mall open Thursday and Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Volunteer headquarters at the old mall will be open Thursday and Friday, but not all day.

Living Hope Baptist Church will take volunteers from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Living Hope will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Living hope will not be open on the weekend.

If you would like to sign up to work in donation centers, go to https://app.onechurchsoftware.com/livinghope/forms/92

