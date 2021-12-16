Volunteer headquarters at old mall open Thursday and Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Volunteer headquarters at the old mall will be open Thursday and Friday, but not all day.
Living Hope Baptist Church will take volunteers from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Living Hope will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Living hope will not be open on the weekend.
If you would like to sign up to work in donation centers, go to https://app.onechurchsoftware.com/livinghope/forms/92
