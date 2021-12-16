Volunteers join expanded search effort, first responders locate body of teen girl who died in tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The search for a teenage girl who had been missing since a tornado hit Bowling Green on December 11 has come to a tragic end.

Bowling Green Police have confirmed that the body of 13-year-old Nyssa Brown was found following days of searching by first responders and volunteers. Brown’s parents, three siblings and grandmother lived on Moss Creek Avenue, and the family of seven all passed away in the storm.

Sherry Bishop and her father Lonnie Jaggers of Glasgow joined the expanded search effort on Russellville Road on Thursday. “I taught school for 27 years, and to have a child missing, as a mother, a teacher, just breaks my heart,” said Bishop, getting emotional. She and Jaggers arrived at volunteer headquarters and were told they could be helpful in helping to search for Nyssa. “They told us just come to this area and start walking and see if we can help locate the missing person.”

Hours later in a press conference, BGPD confirmed Nyssa’s body had been recovered in a “dense briar thicket” near Moss View Street and Moss Creek Avenue. “It has been very trying. But today, it’s with a heavy heart, we have an update on our final missing person. We’ve located the body of 13-year-old Nyssa Brown,” said Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer for Bowling Green Police. When asked about the impact that search and rescue efforts have taken on first responders, Ward said, “I’ll tell you, I’m not personally involved in the search, but it’s all I can do right at this moment to hold it back. The emotional toll is gut-wrenching, heartbreaking.”

Ward said while it’s not the outcome they wanted, they hope the discovery will help bring closure to Nyssa’s extended family. “It’s traumatic and it’s tragic, but in some sense, we’re just grateful that she’s found.”

BGPD said there were initially 244 missing persons reports following the tornado, and Nyssa was the last person to be located. The death toll in Bowling Green from the December 11 tornado stands at 17 lives lost.

