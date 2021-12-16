WBKO Cares – ‘Kentucky Rises’ taking place Friday to raise funds for tornado relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, 113 Gray stations around the country, including here at WBKO, will partner with The Salvation Army to help raise funds following the deadly storm system that impacted America’s Heartland.

Thousands of residents in Kentucky are without heat and water after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area, leaving at least 64 people dead. There were at least 14 deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri. These southern communities have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for each of us to help, including the Gray Television family.

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities. Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army. For more details, visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

