Winds continue, rain moves in Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The dry weather comes to an end, but things will remain breezy on Thursday morning and afternoon with another warm day in store!

The next three days will be wet, but after Saturday morning, things will cool down and dry out in south-central Kentucky. (WBKO)

Thursday morning will be variably cloudy as a cold front approaches the region. Winds will increase into Thursday morning with gusts as high as 35-40 miles per hour at times. We stay windy Thursday through the morning as southwesterly winds will be sustained between 15-25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 35-40 miles per hour. This will aid in keeping temperatures well-above normal with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Thursday also starts off dry, but variably cloudy. Rain will move in near midday and increase in coverage later in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain continues Thursday night and will be widespread through the first half of the weekend. Friday will have highs in the mid 60s - slightly cooler than Thursday as the frontal boundary will be stalled just to the north of Bowling Green. Winds will not be as breezy as Thursday, but gusts could be over 20 miles per hour at times with the rain, which is likely for much of the day. Rain continues Friday night into Saturday morning. During the day Saturday, rain coverage will decrease with rain moving out of the region by Saturday night. Total rainfall amounts between Thursday and Saturday could be between 0.5″-1.5” with local amounts near 2″ in the northwestern portions of the WBKO viewing area. No severe weather is expected, but some spots could see ponding or even minor flooding. Given the winds plus grounds getting heavily saturated, please be cautious around trees or damaged property. Do not travel through roadways that are flooded, if they become flooded.

Sunday will be drier with highs much cooler in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. The dry streak continues into next week with Monday highs in the low 50s and Tuesday in the low-to-mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds! Wednesday will have mid 50s along with partly cloudy skies - with temperatures expected to remain above average through next week into the end of the holiday week into Christmas weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. PM Rain likely. Warm and windy. High 68. Low 49. Winds SW at 19 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Warm. High 65. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM Rain likely. Breezy. Temps fall in the afternoon. AM High 62. Low 29. Winds NW at 14 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 72 (1984)

Record Low Today: -5 (1901)

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (2738 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 68

Yesterday’s Low: 47

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.19″ (-0.07″)

Yearly Precip: 52.72″ (+4.69″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Yearly Snowfall: 0.0″

