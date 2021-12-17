Barren County Schools address suspicious internet post

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Barren County addressed information about a post circulating through multiple states.

Barren County Schools say the post references rumors of school violence set to occur on Friday, Dec. 17.

No location has been mentioned, and Barren County Schools does not believe there is a threat to their school district.

Sheriff’s departments will be patrolling each school in Barren County Schools to reinforce a safe school environment.

