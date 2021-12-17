Advertisement

Barren County Schools address suspicious internet post

Barren County Schools
Barren County Schools(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Barren County addressed information about a post circulating through multiple states.

Barren County Schools say the post references rumors of school violence set to occur on Friday, Dec. 17.

No location has been mentioned, and Barren County Schools does not believe there is a threat to their school district.

Sheriff’s departments will be patrolling each school in Barren County Schools to reinforce a safe school environment.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Families are cleaning up and getting help after a tornado touched down in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Bowling Green tornado death toll at 16, coroner releases names
Nyssa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado
Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher
Two men accused of stealing from a tornado-damaged home
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado

Latest News

BG Parks and Rec hosting Christmas party for families affected by weekend tornadoes
Local Girls Give Back to Tornado Survivors
Local Girls Give Back to Tornado Survivors
'Humane Society of Missouri' Helping Rescue Animals From Shelters Affected by Tornado
'Humane Society of Missouri' Helping Rescue Animals From Shelters Affected by Tornado
Blood Assurance and BG Hot Rods Partner for Blood Drive
Blood Assurance and BG Hot Rods Partner for Blood Drive