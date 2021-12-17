Beshear gives update on state’s response to tornadoes, encourages blood donation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s response to last week’s historic tornado storms in Western Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear says there are now 77 confirmed fatalities. Only one person in the state, from Hopkins County, is still missing. He said search and rescue efforts are starting to wind down as law enforcement agencies ramp up.

He noted looting is happening in tornado-stricken communities:

Beshear is also asking companies to invest in Western Kentucky by bringing jobs to the region. He said the Team Kentucky Fund for disaster relief is now at $18.39 million.

He mentioned five state parks are nearly full of families displaced by tornadoes.

He also encouraged blood donation in the wake of the disaster at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive in the State Capitol.

The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in the Capitol Rotunda. Governor Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman rolled up their sleeves to donate, along with dozens of people from the community.

It’s been a long week for Beshear but he said he felt the need to do his part by giving blood. He’s asking others to do the same.

“Our Kentucky hospitals were already facing shortages long before this tornado, donating blood is one of the best most fundamental ways to give back. It’s truly giving a little bit of you to somebody else,” Gov. Beshear said.

The blood drive will run until 2 Friday afternoon.

