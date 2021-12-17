Advertisement

BG Parks and Rec hosting Christmas party for families affected by weekend tornadoes

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Christmas Party on Friday, December 17, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The party is for those who have been affected by the weekend tornadoes, and for anyone looking for Christmas cheer.

The party will be held at the F.O Moxley Community Center on 225 E Third Avenue.

