BG Parks and Rec hosting Christmas party for families affected by weekend tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Christmas Party on Friday, December 17, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The party is for those who have been affected by the weekend tornadoes, and for anyone looking for Christmas cheer.

The party will be held at the F.O Moxley Community Center on 225 E Third Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.