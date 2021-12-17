The Bowling Green Hot Rods partnered with Blood Assurance for tornado survivors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods teamed up with the Blood Assurance organization for a blood drive today.

The blood drive was at the ballpark’s merchandise store. Donors all over South Central Kentucky stepped up to the plate and gave back. All donations will benefit locals who have been injured during recent storms along with more who are in need.

WBKO News spoke with Max Winitz, the public relations specialist with Blood Assurance. “We always like to tell people that... you experienced that one bit of discomfort for about a second, but just think of all the people who are going through so much more pain in the hospital that you are helping by donating blood. These folks donating blood are saving a lot of lives and we can’t thank them enough,” he said.

Donating blood takes about an hour and one donation can save up to three lives.

To be eligible to donate you must be at least 17 years of age, weigh more than 110 pounds, and have good health. Those that are 16 years old can donate with parental consent.

If you or someone you know would like to make a blood donation click here.

