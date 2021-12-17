Advertisement

Cave City girls give back to tornado survivors

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two cave city girls are doing their part for tornado survivors.

Maddie and Reagan are both 10-year-old girls attending Red Cross Elementary School in Glasgow, KY. This year, the girls started selling hand-made ornaments and giving the proceeds to Sunrise Children’s Services. However, due to the recent devastation, they have switched gears and have given all of the proceeds to storm relief.

WBKO spoke directly with Maddie and Reagan for more details. They say helping others just brings them so much joy in a world where so many others are hurting and in need of help. “Well, as Christians I think it’s our job to help others,” Reagan said. “There’s a saying that it’s better to give than to get, and that inspired me,” Maddie added.

They’ve also encouraged other students to join in on their movement. Thanks to their efforts, multiple students are fundraising for storm relief.

