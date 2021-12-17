Advertisement

Cave City man found guilty of raping minor

Larry Moulder
Larry Moulder(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, 56-year-old Larry J. Moulder, of Cave City, was found guilty by a Barren County Jury on several charges including Rape 1st degree Victim Under 12, Sodomy 1st degree Victim Under 12 and Sex Abuse 1st degree Victim Under 12.

The investigation started in April 2019 when it was alleged that Moulder had sexual contact with a juvenile on numerous occasions. The Jury recommended the sentence be fixed at three life terms plus 10 years to run consecutive.

The Jury reached the guilty verdict following a two-day trial that started on Dec. 15.

