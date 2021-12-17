Four Michigan men arrested for looting tornado-damaged homes in Princeton
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PRINCETON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four men from Michigan were arrested in Kentucky.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Princeton police said the men were stealing property from tornado-damaged homes.
Detectives said they noticed the four men and approached them for questioning. After the questioning it was revealed that the subjects had taken property from tornado-damaged vehicles and residences.
Sevon Gowen and Brandon Ransbottom are being charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.
Mitchell and Jesse Stanton have also been arrested.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.