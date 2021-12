LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the first case of the omicron variant has been confirmed in the state of Kentucky.

The governor announced it on social media Friday evening.

Beshear said he will give an update on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1:00 p.m. with Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

As expected, Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant. Governor Beshear and Dr. Stack will update the commonwealth at 1 p.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 18. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 17, 2021

