Hart, Logan, and Ohio counties eligible for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Six additional counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the weekend storms and tornadoes.

Individuals and households in Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, and Ohio counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs

Residents in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone, or another service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

- A current phone number where you can be contacted.

- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

- Your Social Security Number.

- A general list of damage and losses.

- Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

