Kentucky Bojangles to donate percentage of sales to tornado relief this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Bojangles will donate 20 percent of their sales this weekend to the American Red Cross Kentucky Region Chapter in support of tornado relief efforts.

This includes the Bowling Green location.

This is a combined effort between company-owned stores and franchisee BOJ of Tennessee.

According to a release, Bojangles has a longstanding history of supporting the American Red Cross.

