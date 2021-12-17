Advertisement

Kentucky Supreme Court orders expungement fees waived

Kentucky Supreme Court building
Kentucky Supreme Court building(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled that low-income people should not have to pay fees to have old felony convictions cleared from their backgrounds.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the case was brought by Frederick Jones of Jefferson County.

He had asked to have a felony theft conviction from 1998 expunged from court records. The state previously charged several hundred dollars in various fees.

Lower courts denied Jones when he motioned to proceed without paying $340 in fees, saying he couldn’t afford them.

The state Supreme Court ruled that Jones is entitled to file a felony expungement application for free under Kentucky’s in forma pauperis statute.

