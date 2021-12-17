Advertisement

Kentucky, Tennessee churches partner to help tornado victims

Southside Church
Southside Church(None)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southside Baptist Church in Bowling Green is partnering with Faith Baptist Tabernacle in Jamestown, Tennessee to collect items for those affected by the tornado.

Southside will be collecting donations on Sunday, December 19 from 9-12 and Monday, December 20 from 11-1.

“Some of our church family need help but we will be working through some of our county schools for their help in identifying those most in need. Hopefully Monday around noon, the folks in Tennessee will arrive with their collection.”

Monetary donations can be made to the church and mailed to Southside Baptist Church at 557 Memphis Junction Rd., Bowling Green, Ky. 42101.

The church says various supplies are needed, including non-perishable food, first-aid kits, diapers, wipes, gloves, garbage bags, and hygiene items.

