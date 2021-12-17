Advertisement

Logan County girls defeat Ohio County, both teams play in wake of tornadoes

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County and Ohio County were each hit by last week’s tornadoes, but that didn’t stop their respective girls’ basketball teams from showing out Thursday night.

“Ohio County suffered damage like us, and sports brings us together,” Logan County Athletic Director Greg Howard said.

The Lady Cougars gave the Logan County faithful something to cheer about, defeating the Ohio County Eagles, 60-51, for their fourth-straight win just six games into the season.

“It’s a great thing tonight to have both teams playing and we shared a lot of communication back and forth about each community and it’s good we’re playing basketball again.”

Logan County (5-1) will travel to University Heights on Sat, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Ohio County (1-4) will host Muhlenberg County on Friday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.

