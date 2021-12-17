Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman tours storm damage, says state parks will be longer-term solution for shelter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman met with emergency management officials and others working on relief efforts in Bowling Green on Thursday.

“Those folks were able to take us through so we could see directly what the impact was on the small businesses here in Bowling Green, on people’s homes and neighborhoods, all of the infrastructure in terms of power, and, to give me an idea of the steps that have been taken, and that still need to be taken,” Coleman explained.

She ended her tour by stopping at the old Cumberland Trace Elementary School building, which is currently serving as a donation drop-off location. The lieutenant governor met some of the volunteers working to organize the donations.

“There is a lot of very somber scenes across this county, and as well as many others, but I will have to tell you that it is rivaled by the compassion,” Coleman said.

Coleman was in town the same day the body of 13- year old Nyssa Brown was located, the last person unaccounted for after Saturday’s storms.

MORE: AUTHORITIES RECOVER BODY OF MISSING TEEN

“I can tell you that I have seen a significant outpouring of love, and that will not bring their family members back, but it certainly shows how much this community cares about people who live in Bowling Green,” Coleman said.

The lieutenant governor was asked about a long-term plan for people without homes. People are staying overnight at Jennings Creek Elementary and at the SOKY Fairgrounds, but those shelters won’t always be there.

“One of the things that we have done on the state level is we have opened up state parks, and so anyone that has lost shelter because of the storm is being welcomed into our state parks,” Coleman explained.

The Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund, which has so far raised more than $14 million, will also help with future housing expenses. You can click here to donate.

Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon said just more than 900 homes were affected, and close to 100 businesses, many of which are currently closed.

“At every level, whether it’s our folks in labor, whether it is our economic development cabinet working directly with our small businesses, every component of government is active in on the ground,” Coleman stated.

While most businesses are covered under insurance, with plans to rebuild, right now people are still having to go without paychecks.

If you’re out of work due to the tornado, you can go directly to the Kentucky Career Center located at 803 Chestnut Street for assistance.

“If somebody is identified as a tornado victim, or impacted by the tornado, no appointment necessary, we’re going to see them and we’re going to start working with them,” Jon Sowards, the president and CEO of the South Central Workforce Development Board said.

You can also visit the state’s unemployment website, they’re hoping to have a local phone number set up soon.

“Right now families are being helped and it’s the oddest combination of feeling of despair and hope at the exact same time,” Coleman said.

