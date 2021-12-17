Rep. James Comer surveys storm damage in western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman James Comer made stops across several western Kentucky counties on Friday to meet with constituents affected by the deadly and destructive storms that swept across Kentucky.

“It’s just devastation like you can’t imagine. I wanted to get out in other parts of my congressional district. Obviously Mayfield and Dawson Springs have gotten the lion’s share of the national media, and I wanted to make sure that everyone knew in Christian County and Muhlenberg County and other counties that I understand that they’ve been devastated too,” said Comer. “So we’ve been there today making sure that FEMA is there, making sure the federal government is responsive there just like they have been in other parts of the state.”

Comer said despite the destruction, he’s heard many stories of goodwill and compassion. “It’s just been amazing listening to the acts of heroism all across the district, from volunteers saving their neighbors, cutting trees off homes, and things like that. And just to see the outpouring of support from all across America.” Comer said every shelter he visited in five counties on Friday was well-stocked with donations, and he hopes that will continue in the weeks to come.

Comer said it’s also been good to see lawmakers from both parties come together to show support for their constituents. “Everyone’s working together as we should. Hopefully that will continue. We’re always going to have our differences, but hopefully we can agree in a time of need we all need to come together as a country.”

Comer said if his constituents who have experienced storm damage have trouble getting in touch with FEMA concerning aid, to contact his office and they will help you navigate the process.

