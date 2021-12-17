Advertisement

State Street Baptist Church hosts community drive for tornado relief

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The State Street Baptist Church here in Bowling Green is holding a drive for those impacted by last week’s storms.

Though they have closed their doors for today (Friday), they’ll be taking more donations tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 am to 2 pm at the back entrance of the church. All donations will go to benefit tornado survivors.

Right now, they are asking for new items or monetary donations. They’re mostly in need of towels, washcloths, ethnic/black hair care products, linens, bedding, undergarments, and plus-size clothing for men and women.

WBKO News spoke with Aurelia Spaulding who co-organized the drive. “We started a collection drive on Sunday and have been active this entire week accepting donations of items so that we can provide a spot for individuals, more centrally located in the area, for people to drop off items and to pick up items,” she said. She also said anyone who has been impacted by the recent tornadoes can visit them at the church to receive items of need and choice.

If you would like to donate or pick up donations you can visit their website.

