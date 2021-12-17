Advertisement

Stuff the Bus raises $170k for tornado relief

The Stuff the Bus organization has raised more than $170k for tornado relief, and the number...
The Stuff the Bus organization has raised more than $170k for tornado relief, and the number keeps growing!(Stuff the Bus Foundation)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Stuff the Bus Foundation has been raising money for tornado relief in Bowling Green and south-central Kentucky.

Since Sunday, the organization says it’s collected $172,791.48, and the number keeps growing.

Since Sunday afternoon, the Stuff the Bus Foundation has received $172,791.48 in donations for tornado relief in Bowling...

Posted by Stuff The Bus Foundation of SOKY on Friday, December 17, 2021

“We are humbled by the response from people in Southern Kentucky and all over the work who have donated to help our community,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

Stuff the Bus will allocate the money to Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher
Two men accused of stealing from a tornado-damaged home
Glasgow Police Department arrests 3 on drug charges
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Musser Motorsports
Car shop on the bypass a total loss, no plans to rebuild at location

Latest News

FEMA
FEMA Center opens in Bowling Green
WKU vs Louisville game moved to 2 p.m. Saturday
Dawson Springs boil advisory lifted
1
Tornado Aftermath: How to Volunteer