Stuff the Bus raises $170k for tornado relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Stuff the Bus Foundation has been raising money for tornado relief in Bowling Green and south-central Kentucky.

Since Sunday, the organization says it’s collected $172,791.48, and the number keeps growing.

“We are humbled by the response from people in Southern Kentucky and all over the work who have donated to help our community,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

Stuff the Bus will allocate the money to Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District.

